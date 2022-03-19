On the heels of Kanye West's taunts and Soulja Boy's threats, Pete Davidson has reportedly been handling the global attention with ease—or so says his Saturday Night Live co-star, Chris Redd. Davidson has remained relatively quiet since he first went public with Kim Kardashian and became the subject of public scrutiny over their relationship. West has been unrelenting in vocalizing his concerns with Davidson being around his ex-wife and children, even going as far as releasing two music videos for "Eazy" that show an animated version of the comedian being buried alive or attacked.

A text exchange between Davidson and West was also shared by the actor's friend online and it triggered another explosive series of posts from West. Chris Redd has offered an update of sorts about how his friend is holding up during this time.



Theo Wargo / Staff / Getty Images

While on The Jess Cagle Show this week, Redd stated that he believes Davidson is "handling" things "well." When asked if SNL would soon begin using West as material, he made sure to say that "there is a serious layer to that situation that I just won't make fun of." However, making jokes about West's "ego" is up for grabs.

"I'm not making fun of his mental health. You know, I have my mental health issues myself, so I'm very aware of those things," said Redd. "His irresponsibility of it is what I make fun of." He added, however, that there are some jokes he's been waiting to perform. "I've been on the phone with like our mutual friends and again, when it's gotten really public and tight, it's just better not to like put your friend in a weird situation by antagonizing a situation more than you need to."

It is Redd's belief that soon, "jokes" are "gonna start flying."

"I hope they figure that out soon 'cause I ain't got nothing to do with none of this," Redd clarified. "You always wanna make sure on both sides of it—even though me and Ye aren't friends—I want the best for that dude, too." Watch his clip below.