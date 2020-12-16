The Los Angeles rapper is the latest celebrity to join the exclusive social media platform.

The Game displayed his Clubhouse profile in an Instagram post early Wednesday, encouraging his IG followers to follow him on the new app.

Clubhouse is a new invite-only, voice-based social media app. You can currently go to the App Store and download it to reserve your username, but without an invite text, there's not much you can do on the app.

Araya Diaz/Getty Images

In the app, users can enter into different rooms to listen to, or participate in, a conversation. They’re able to see who else is in the room and can also see their profiles. The person who made the room is the one who can control speaking privileges to participants.

The Game is the latest celebrity to join "the Clubhouse." Fellow celebs like Oprah, Kevin Hart, 21 Savage, and Drake have also been seen on the social media platform.

Even though Clubhouse is invitation-only, new members are granted one additional invite, so they can bring along one friend.

In addition to joining one of the most exclusive social media platforms, The Game just dropped his music video "A.I. With The Braids" with Lil Wayne.

Will The Game bless us with some unfiltered rants on Clubhouse? Time will tell.