The Game & Lil Wayne Go CGI In "A.I. With The Braids"

The Game and Lil Wayne channel unlockable character energy in the new animated visuals for "A.I. With The Braids."

Though music videos don't necessarily carry the same significance in pushing a single as they once did, it's still fun to see a new angle fleshing out songs on a visual level. Following the release of The Game and Lil Wayne's new collaboration "A.I With The Braids," a fan favorite that saw the two lyricists reuniting and picking up where "Martians Vs. Goblins" and "My Life" left off, the pair have opted to give their latest new life with a digitally-animated clip created by Tilla Vision.

While the visuals are not exactly what you'd call cutting edge, especially when compared to some of today's graphical innovation, it does provide the clip with a welcome dose of old-game nostalgia. In fact, some shots of Game and Weezy's digitally-rendered avatars call back to the days of Def Jam: Fight For N.Y, or possibly even Def Jam Vendetta. That's not to take away from the animator's work, and this new "A.I. With The Braids" video does capture the track's spirit with a heavy emphasis on Game's signature red and a clear dedication to the basketball motif. Given that A.I. is no stranger to spitting bars himself, we can only imagine that he's enjoying this one on a few levels.

Check it out for yourself now, a simple clip that does justice to the lyrically driven exchange between two of hip-hop's legendary star players.