The Game Delivers Taster Single "West Side" From His New Album "

2 weeks ago, Los Angeles' The Game took to Instagram to let fans know that on the 21st of June (today), he would be releasing the first taste of his upcoming final album, Born 2 Rap. The rapper shared the news on Instagram along with a boastful caption, declaring not only that the summer is his, but also assuring fans that Born 2 Rap will be the album of the year. The "Fuck Yo Feelings" rapper has been teasing this project for the better part of the year, as well as some of the names the album will be featuring, including the likes of A$AP Rocky, A$AP Ferg, Miguel and G-Eazy.

Now, in keeping his word, the Jayceon "The Game" Taylor has dropped the street single, titled “West Side,” which sees production handled by Wallis Lane, DONTMINDIFIDUKE and Prince Productions. The song is sounding like it's surely going to be a head-bobbing banger, with Game seemingly releasing some of that grief and anger from (and paying ode to) the passing of his friend, and fellow LA native, Nipsey Hussle. “I put everything I had into this album…. my TRUE FANS deserve this CLASSIC,” he wrote about the project. Born 2 Rap will serve as the follow-up to 2016’s 1992, qne only time will tell if it ends up being his last studio album.

Quotable Lyrics:

Draco, tow it, 36 shots

Don Julio got me loaded, don't think I'm not

Gon' mob on niggas, my figures, my trigger

Don't get your punk ass killed on Instagram live nigga

My niggas rob niggas, bury you alive,

Let the bullet slip inside niggas, aint' no place to hide