Between posting daily Nipsey Hussle posts and making lewd remarks towards Kim Kardashian and Cyn Santana, The Game's been making headlines throughout this year. Antics aside, The Game's been building the anticipation for his forthcoming project, Born 2 Rap but we haven't really gotten much music from it aside from the aforementioned Kanye West/Joe Budden disses which were merely snippets. Thankfully, it looks like we'll be getting a new album from The Game soon as he announced the first single off of the project.

The Game's first street single off of Born 2 Rap, "Westside," will be arriving later this month on June 21st. The rapper shared the news on Instagram along with a braggadocious caption, declaring not only that the summer is his, but also assuring fans that Born 2 Rap will be the album of the year.

"Oh yea..... it’s almost my turn to fuck these niggas up !!! 2 weeks from today, JUNE 21st I’m droppin #WESTSIDE the street single off my FINAL ALBUM !!! #Born2Rap I put everything I had into this album.... my TRUE FANS deserve this CLASSIC," he wrote along with a string of hashtags. "#SayGoodbyeToThatWackShit#TheSummerIsMine #Prolific#InMemoryOfMyNigga #FuckWitMe#ALBUMOFTHEYEAR."

The Game's been teasing this project for the better part of the year, as well as some of the collaborations on the project. A$AP Rocky, A$AP Ferg, Miguel and G-Eazy are some of the names you might end up seeing on the final tracklist.