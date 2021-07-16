The Alchemist Plys His Trade On "Rapper's Best Friend 6"

The Alchemist is one of the most prolific producers of all time, and many rappers have lined up to work with the visionary instrumentalist.

Though he's been putting in work for decades now, Al appears to have hit a stride over the past few years, connecting with lyricists like Conway The Machine, Freddie Gibbs, Arman Hammer, Action Bronson, and Boldy James. He even flexed his chops as a solo artist, dropping off Carry The Fire, a conceptually driven album centered around the journey of the Olympic torch. Today, he's come through to drop off another batch of music, continuing his long-running series of instrumental tapes with Rapper's Best Friend 6.

Though it doesn't feature any of his emcee buddies, the work is strong enough to speak for itself. Featuring some of the work he's done these past few years, including Freddie Gibb's haunting "God Is Perfect," Westside Gunn's "Sensational Sherri," Boldy James and Vince Staples' "Surf & Turf," and Benny The Butcher's "5 To 50," this sixth installment of Rapper's Best Friend plays out like a greatest hits of Alchemist's most recent run.

For anyone who can appreciate The Alchemist's work, it has now been arranged as one cohesive whole for your listening pleasure. Be sure to check out this new project from the producer, who has proven once again that he truly lives up to the album's name. Which of these beats is your favorite?