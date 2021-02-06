TG Kommas Enlists Foogiano And 42 Dugg On "I Know"

While many might not recognize the name TG Kommas, he’s certainly someone you should know going forward. The Baton Rouge artist exploded onto the Louisiana scene in 2019 with his most popular track “Snakes,” which breaks down the demons he’s faced in his life. TG Kommas is still flying under the radar as of right now, but hopefully, this breakout track with 42 Dugg and Foogiano will push him further into the spotlight.

Greensboro, GA native Foogiano also seems like an artist who is about to be launched into the stratosphere, collaborating with major rappers like DaBaby, Lil Baby, Gucci Mane, and Pooh Shiesty on his latest album Gutta Baby. Foogiano was reportedly a reckless youngster in Georgia, earning the nickname “fool,” which was eventually shorted to “Foo,” which became his stage name.

42 Dugg is a Detriot rapper who emerged during the late 2010s and has since collaborated with prominent artists like Lil Baby, Yo Gotti, and Moneybagg Yo. 42 Dugg is jointly signed to the respective labels of Lil Baby and Yo Gotti under Empire Distribution. Lil Baby’s track “We Paid,” which featured him, debuted in May 2020 and peaked at number 10 on the Billboard Hot 100.

This single is truly bursting at the seams in terms of emerging talent, and you can hear how well the three artists’ styles blend on “I Know.” They all express how much they know they’re hot sh*t in their lyrics, and their confidence seems to be pushing them all pretty far. Listen to the full song and watch the music video below.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm just tryna get my bag, move boys while I'm in the A

I been thuggin', we had them drugs since the ninth grade

R.I.P. my uncle Recey, it's a cold world, I'm anemic

I was finna get the Harley, end up gettin' sis' the Beamer