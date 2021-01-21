A woman out in Kansas City was arrested and charged with second-degree murder for allegedly avenging her brother's death, according to KCTV5. The woman is accused of hunting down her brother's suspected killer before murdering him last week. Police added that she texted her brother's cellphone revealing that she had killed his murderer. Coppage 16-year-old brother was shot and killed earlier this month in Kansas City.

21-year-old Tityana Coppage was taken into police custody in Jackson County jail where she's being held on $200K bond. Police said that she had shot the victim before his brother drove him to a short distance and tried to call for an ambulance. The man had succumbed to his injuries by the time got there.

Police said that Coppage admitted to calling the man she shot before the incident went down, though she contested that she intended on murdering him. Coppage suggested that the shooting was in self-defense after the other man shot at her vehicle first and she fired back.

The story has been spreading across the Internet like wildfire, eventually catching the attention of one of Detroit's hottest up-and-comers, 42 Dugg. The Young & Turnt rapper shared a screenshot of the story to his Instagram page, announcing that he's willing to put up $20K for her bail. "I got 20 thousand if they can get her out on ten percent tell her people get with me," Dugg wrote on Instagram. Shortly after, the rapper took to his story with a screenshot revealing that he's been in contact with her people. Check it out below.

