Last Friday, Teyana Taylor dropped an absolute bomb on her fans — announcing that she would be hanging up her microphone for good and retiring from music — and today she dropped another one, declaring the start of a brand new career. Despite being an incredibly talented musician and performer, Teyana took to Instagram on December 4 to let her fans know that she would be retiring from music, admitting that she has felt underrated and "under appreciated" in the industry.

"I ain’t gone front in times of feeling super under appreciated as a artist, receiving little to no real push from the “machine”, constantly getting the shorter end of the stick," she wrote. "Being overlooked, I mean the list on and on lol.. I’m retiring this chapter of my story with the comfort that i can depart with peace of mind seeing that all the hard work & passion put in was indeed loved & supported somewhere in the world!"

The following day, Teyana went into more detail about her retirement in an Instagram live stream. "I asked Def Jam to drop me on almost 10 different occasions. Straight to the face. Up in the building," she said. "At this point, I can't let this kill me. Granted, to my fans, I think that, you know — and I can see how my message can come across but at the same time, I feel like it's a tiny bit selfish to say, 'What about your fans? Do it for your fans.' Baby, I gotta do it for my mental health. I have to do it for my emotional health. I have to do it for my kids so I can stay alive for my kids."

So, while we won't be hearing any new music from Teyana anytime soon, she will be venturing down a brand new career path — something fairly unrelated to music. On her 30th birthday (December 10), she unveiled her new title, creative director at Pretty Little Thing to her fans in an Instagram post.

"Dirty 30 and its time make some more BIG moves. Remember when I said “when one door closes another one opens..either that or I’m picking the locks”? Well I damn sure did," she wrote. "I am proud to announce that I have officially been named CREATIVE DIRECTOR of @prettylittlething We're going to be collaborating on some amazing projects together and i cannot wait to get started!"