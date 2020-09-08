Five years ago, Teyana Taylor and husband Iman Shumpert became parents for the first time after they welcomed Iman Tayla Shumpert Jr., or Junie, into the world. Teyana delivered Junie at home in their bathroom as Iman helped with the delivery without a doctor or nurse present. The experience was life-changing for the parents, and the second time around, they decided to once again have a bathroom birth, this time with the help of doula Erykah Badu.



Phillip Faraone / Stringer / Getty Images

Iman shared a post—one that Teyana later reposted—to his Instagram account detailing his newborn daughter's arrival. "At 3:28 am on Sept 6th 2020 Rue Rose ð¹ decided that the baby shower thrown for her and mommy was too lit. She didn’t make the party but she managed to make the next day her birthdate!!!" the basketball star penned.

"Now...when we buy homes, we always find a bathroom with great energy... but not in a million years would you be able to tell me we’d deliver both of our daughters in a bathroom without the assistance of a hospital!" he continued. "Our newest edition entered the world in the water and came out looking around and ready to explore! A healthy child. A little sister. Another daughter. Black love wins....again. Welcome babygirl...we love you! ð¹" Iman also gave a first look at Baby Rue Rose and like many other celebrity kids, she already has her own Instagram page.