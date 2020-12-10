Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor are the definition of couple goals, and if you don't believe it, his latest Instagram post will prove it once and for all. The basketball player-turned-rapper wished his wife a happy birthday on December 10, with a lengthy, heartfelt message, paired with a photo of the R&B songstress — gassing her up for her 30th.

"I hope when u look back on these first 30 years that you truly reflect on what you’ve been thru, what you’ve accomplished, how got damn fine u are, the people you’ve touched and the people you are leading forward," he wrote. "There are plenty of days we as people will make things about ourselves, we acknowledge and apologize for that fore we are only human."

"But today is not the day, this celebration is all yours me love," he went on. "This is the day the mother of mine pushed thru, this was the day the prettiest little ting I seen at Luda Day Weekend decided it’s party time! Enjoy it and get ready to make this decade approaching an even better one!The happiest of birthdays to the woman that started it all. I love you, we love you." Like I said — couple goals.

This year was a big one for Taylor. Not only did she release a flawless R&B project, The Album — which was somehow not nominated for a Grammy — she also gave birth to her second child, retired from the music business, and now, is celebrating her 30th birthday.