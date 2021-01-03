It's not always gangsters, rappers, or entertainers involved in these crazy shooting stories. There has been a fatal shooting at a church in Texas. The governor of the state Greg Abbott reported that one person was killed and numerous others were injured after a shooting at Starrville Methodist Church in Winona, Texas, CNN reports.

According to reports, the pastor found the suspect with a bag of money that he stole from the church. The confrontation occurred in the bathroom. The pastor took out a gun and ordered the suspect to release the money. However, the suspect tackled the pastor, disarmed him, and shot him. The pastor died.

"Our hearts are with the victims and the families of those killed or injured in this terrible tragedy," reads a statement from Gov. Abbott. "I am grateful for the law enforcement officers who apprehended the suspect, and I ask Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for those affected by this horrific shooting," he continued. "The State of Texas is working closely with first responders and local officials to ensure that justice is served and that the Starrville community has the resources it needs during this time."

Sgt. Larry Christian, who is the Smith County Sheriff's Office spokesman, stated that the shooter has been caught and is in custody. The shooter did try to flee the scene. The suspect hopped in a stolen vehicle that belonged to the pastor and was chased by a Harrison County deputy who disabled the vehicle and arrested the shooter. Sgt. Christian does not believe a hate crime took place, although no further information has been given to the public. Two other people were injured, one with a gunshot wound and another victim fell down. The gunshot would victim is getting surgery, but their status has not been disclosed yet.

[Via]