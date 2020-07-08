Never did I imagine writing about a 24-year-old convicted felon playing with dolls while taking a bubble bath but damn, here we are.

Tekashi 6ix9ine has been stirring the pot ever since he was released prematurely from prison. He will soon be off house arrest but, while he is subjected to the same four walls, he's making the most of his spare time.

Releasing three songs and going #1 with his Nicki Minaj collaboration, Tekashi 6ix9ine is on a roll right now. His most recent post on social media falls right in line with the type of trollish behavior that we know (and love?) him for.

Noting that he's stopped taking his medication, the rainbow-haired rapper took a video of himself in his bubble bath, playing with a Barbie and Ken doll. He gave them an entire story too, which is actually pretty compelling.

After his Mattel-sponsored fun in the tub, the star took his new shark chain for a swim in the water, playing the Jaws theme in the background.

As if this weren't enough, 69's girlfriend called him out for the post, accusing him of taking her daughter's toys from behind her back and bringing them to the bath with him.

"Put my daughters dolls down," she wrote as a comment.

There you have it. The rapper that went #1 and was put away for a year on RICO charges plays with dolls in the bath. Why are we not surprised?