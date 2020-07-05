To celebrate getting off house arrest in the near future, 6ix9ine is showing his fans exactly how he's managed to pull off making music videos from his living room. Ever since 6ix9ine was released from prison back in April, he's been on strict house arrest. However, he continued making music during this time, and after receiving permission to shoot music videos at his house, the rapper was able to properly launch his post-incarceration era with the release of "GOOBA." He followed this single up with the Nicki Minaj collab, "TROLLZ," for which the visuals were also filmed in his home. Then, just a few days ago, he dropped a Spanish single called "YAYA," accompanied by some—you guessed it—homemade visuals.

However, 6ix9ine will be officially free soon enough, and he's confirmed that "YAYA" was the last music that he'll be forced to film from home. On Saturday (July 4th), he decided to some BTS footage of him and his team setting up the sets for the music videos from the "House Arrest Saga."

"SO HOUSE ARREST IS COMING TO AN END," he wrote. "AND I WANT TO SAY THANK YOU TO ALL MY FANS....I CREATED AND BROKE A WHOLE BUNCH OF RECORDS FROM MY LIVING ROOM.....YAYA WAS THE LAST OF THE HOUSE ARREST SAGA ...... I LOVE YOU TO ALL MY FANS..YOU GUYS ARE THE BEST I MADE THE BEST OF WHAT I HAD FROM MY LIVING ROOM AND WE STILL WENT NUMBER 1 WE STILL WENT PLATINUM COMING HOME FROM JAIL I LOVE YOU."