Perhaps one of the biggest stories of the past two weeks, aside from the Coronavirus, is the fact that Tekashi 6ix9ine was granted a release from prison. He was due out in the summer but because of his asthma, the judge let him free although he is still on house arrest, at least for now. COVID-19 can kill those who have respiratory issues and the judge figured it would be best to keep him out of jail, as the institution would prove to be a risk for his health.

One of the defendants in the case, Nine Trey Bloods godfather Roland Martin, also requested to be released from jail over Coronavirus fears. According to Complex, the judge denied the request. What makes Martin unique is that he was stabbed in a prison fight, which led to two punctured lungs. If he were to get COVID, he would have a hard time surviving.

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Despite this, Judge Paul Engelmayer decided that because Martin has a violent criminal past and still has 50 months left in his sentence, it wouldn't make sense to let him free on house arrest. Not to mention, Martin was allegedly a part of the shooting at the Barclays Center as well as the robbery in Manhattan. Judge Engelmayer felt like these offenses were worthy enough of keeping him behind bars.

Martin isn't the only one from the 6ix9ine case to be denied early release. Denard Butler was given the same ruling recently, as well.

[Via]