Last night, a victim of 6ix9ine threw a last-minute wrench into the plans, sharing an emotional letter detailing trauma suffered at the rainbow rapper's hands. The victim, who is said to be a publicist caught up in the wrong place at the wrong time, explained the depth of their anguish: "I was targeted by Tekashi69 but the whole thing was a sad case of mistaken identity. As a result of this entire ordeal, I have suffered greatly from mental anguish and emotional distress." Now, a second voice has stepped forward to thwart 6ix9ine's best-laid plans, and The Blast implies they're out for vengeance.

Bob Levey/Getty Images

The victim can be discerned from an ABC report reading "Tekashi69 and others allegedly conspired to shoot an individual in the vicinity of Fulton Street and Utica Avenue in Brooklyn. Instead, the group allegedly ended up striking a bystander in the foot." With 6ix9ine's sentencing hearing set to play out imminently, The Blast reports that the gunshot victim will be looking to convince a judge against showing leniency.

In fact, The Blast claims the victim will be going all out, imploring the judge to dole out the minimum sentence of thirty-seven years. Though not much is known on a factual basis, it's clear that the rapper's sentencing will be a tense and twist-laden affair. At this point, it wouldn't be surprising to see the person testifying leave the courtroom, only to slowly peel a photorealistic latex mask from their face, revealing none other than YG. Do you think 6ix9ine will catch a break? Or will he have essentially broken the street code he served to benefit from for nothing? Stay tuned as this one plays out.

[via]