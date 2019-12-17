Tekashi 6ix9ine's story has taken so many twists and turns that it's hard to follow and make sense of it all. How did this Dummy Boy attract so many fans and so much press? What criminal activities did he do exactly and how did his chaotic trial unfold? As of January, you will no longer have to scour the Internet for answers to these questions. Complex, in partnership with Spotify, is producing a documentary podcast that recounts the complete history of Tekashi 6ix9ine in chronological order.

Infamous: The Tekashi 6ix9ine Story will span eight episodes and be narrated by legendary radio host, Angie Martinez. "Tekashi has a polarizing personality and his story has taken us on a roller coaster ride like nothing we’ve ever seen in hip-hop," Martinez said in a statement on Tuesday. "So, when Complex reached out with this project, I was excited about the opportunity to help tell this story."

The podcast will not only dive into the rise and (potential) fall of Tekashi's career, but reach back to when he was still just Daniel Hernandez, a deli counter employee in Bushwick. Infamous premieres on January 28 and will debut a new episode weekly on Tuesdays exclusively on Spotify.

Tekashi's sentencing is scheduled for tomorrow, so before that happens, here's everything you need to know about his case.