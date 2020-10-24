mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Tech N9ne Returns With 8-Track EP "Fear Exodus"

Alexander Cole
October 24, 2020 12:15
621 Views
22
3
CoverCover

Fear Exodus
Tech N9ne

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
33% (3)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
2 MAKE IT STOP

This is the third project in Tech N9ne's "Fear" series.


Earlier this year back in April, Tech N9ne came through with a lengthy album called Enterfear. He then followed this up with an EP called More Fearwhich expanded on the themes of his April release. Now, the Kansas City rapper is back with yet another entre in the "Fear" series, this time called Fear Exodus.

At just 19 minutes long, Fear Exodus gets to the point as it begins with a short skit before getting into some tracks that feature Tech N9ne's blistering and aggressive flows. Perhaps one of the biggest highlights here is "I Think" which is packed with 11 features which leads to a song that is filled to the brim with content.

Check out the project below, and let us know what you think, in the comments section.

Tracklist:

1. (Intro) Rally The Troops (SubTropolis, Kansas City, MO)(Skit)
2. EPOD (Ft. JL)
3. I Think (Ft. Bernz, Godemis, Jehry Robinson, JL, Joey Cool, King Iso, Krizz Kaliko, Maez301, Stevie Stone, UBI & Wrekonize)
4. Sprocket (Ft. Krizz Kaliko) 
5. Tech's Mex
6. Becoming Too Famous 
7. Exodus (Skit)
8. Making a Killin' (I Ain’t Scared of Shit) (Ft. Brooke Winter & Navé Monjo)

Tech N9ne Fear Exodus new ep new project new music
3 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Tech N9ne Returns With 8-Track EP "Fear Exodus"
22
3
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject