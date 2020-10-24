Tech N9ne Returns With 8-Track EP "Fear Exodus"

Earlier this year back in April, Tech N9ne came through with a lengthy album called Enterfear. He then followed this up with an EP called More Fearwhich expanded on the themes of his April release. Now, the Kansas City rapper is back with yet another entre in the "Fear" series, this time called Fear Exodus.

At just 19 minutes long, Fear Exodus gets to the point as it begins with a short skit before getting into some tracks that feature Tech N9ne's blistering and aggressive flows. Perhaps one of the biggest highlights here is "I Think" which is packed with 11 features which leads to a song that is filled to the brim with content.

Check out the project below, and let us know what you think, in the comments section.

Tracklist:

1. (Intro) Rally The Troops (SubTropolis, Kansas City, MO)(Skit)

2. EPOD (Ft. JL)

3. I Think (Ft. Bernz, Godemis, Jehry Robinson, JL, Joey Cool, King Iso, Krizz Kaliko, Maez301, Stevie Stone, UBI & Wrekonize)

4. Sprocket (Ft. Krizz Kaliko)

5. Tech's Mex

6. Becoming Too Famous

7. Exodus (Skit)

8. Making a Killin' (I Ain’t Scared of Shit) (Ft. Brooke Winter & Navé Monjo)