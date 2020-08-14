Tech N9ne Drops "More Fear" With Features From Krizz Kaliko, Hopsin, & More

Tech N9ne is one of the greatest rappers of all time. There's not really a way around. The legendary figure has stayed true to his sound for all these years and deserves a lot of love.

This week, he turned some heads by performing in front of a packed-in crowd, ignoring social distancing guidelines and going through with the concert. He played some of his new songs, which are officially out now as part of his MORE FEAR project.

He's been teasing the project all week, including one song that initially had three mystery features. Now, we know that the track in question, "Bitch Slap," features the lead vocalist from Slipknot, Corey Taylor, GreatDaeg, and Hopsin.

The seven-song effort also includes features from Krizz Kaliko and Crystal Watson.

Listen to the new project, which is one of many this year from Tech N9ne. What's your favorite song on it?

Tracklist:

1. The Heist (Skit)

2. ENTERFEARANCE (Intro 3)

3. Bitch Slap (feat. Corey Taylor, GreatDaeg, & Hopsin)

4. The Report (Skit)

5. I Don't Give A Pho (feat. Krizz Kaliko)

6. Inside (feat. Krizz Kaliko)

7. Specter (feat. Crystal Watson)