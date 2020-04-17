Tech N9ne Drops Off The Nightmarish "ENTERFEAR"

For decades now, Tech N9ne has remained one of the most prolific emcees in the entire game, having built up an impressive catalog of twenty-two studio albums -- and that's only counting his work as a solo artist. Following the release of two amuse-bouche style offering EPs, Tech has come forward with the complete ENTERFEAR album, expanding on the foundation laid across his previous two drops. As per recent tradition, the full album features an abundance of guest appearances, including Krizz Kaliko, Flatbush Zombies, King Iso and more.

Though many of the tracks have already been released on ENTERFEAR volumes one and two, there's enough new material here to satisfy those in need of some new nightmares from N9ne. As per usual, Tech's flow remains elite, his ear for production delightfully twisted, and his lyricism as brutally honest as ever. "Suckseed," the project's second intro, finds Tech launching into a fervent state, his double-time rhymes proving that a true chopper never falters, only sharpens. The hellish bash continues on the Flatbush Zombies assisted "Look What I Did," a track that only furthers desires for even more collaborations.

Check out ENTERFEAR right now, and sound off - where do you feel this ranks in the context of his entire discography?