The Tarrant County Jury has officially handed down a sentence to Tay-K. The rapper has been sentenced to 55 years in prison for a 2016 murder that left Ethan Walker dead during a home invasion. The Star-Telegram reports that Tay-K was hit with a 30-year sentence for one count of aggravated robbery and two 13-year sentences for the other two aggravated robbery charges. The jury began to deliberate on the rapper's sentencing around 10 a.m. this morning for roughly three hours. Along with the 55-year sentence, he also has to pay a $10K fine.

Prosecutors in the case were gunning for a higher sentence this entire time. It was reported yesterday that Tay-K's viral hit, "The Race" was used against him in court and presented to the jury as evidence during his sentencing. An IT employee at the state's attorney's office presented a disk of the video and print-outs of the lyrics to show the jury, pointing out that Tay-K released the video while he was evading the police while on house arrest.

His sentencing was also based on his behavior while he was locked up awaiting trial. The prosecutors brought up the fact that Tay-K's fled the authorities in the past but he also noted that the rapper was charged with a felony for possessing a cell phone inside of prison. They also had testimonies from seven inmates at Tarrant County jail for more insight in Tay-K's behavior in court.