In the span of one week, we've gotten more updates regarding teen rapper Tay-K's legal status than we had in the last year. So much has happened with the infamous vocalist who went viral with his hit "The Race." We all knew that he would likely not get lucky when his time in court came and last week, the judge didn't exactly go easy on him. The young artist, whose real name is Taymor McIntyre, was found guilty of aggravated robbery charges and murder charges. As a result, he's facing anywhere from five to ninety-nine years in the clink. It appears as though his fate will finally be announced soon because today, his sentencing has officially begun.

Today in court, the jury started deliberating on Tay-K's sentence after hearing from Skip Pepe, the man who McIntyre robbed while on the run from the police. The teen rapper, who has maintained his innocence as far as the murder goes, will soon be given anywhere between 5 and 99 years in prison. The general public seems to believe that the judge will go hard on Tay-K, making an example out of him after it was reported that his lyrics would be used against him in court. Considering the fact that he literally bragged about killing somebody and evading the law after he literally killed someone and evaded the law is not a good sign for his future.

Stay tuned for more updates on Tay-K.