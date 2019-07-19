Tay-K has been locked up for years but his trial only began today. He has been accused of committing aggravated murder, which he pleaded guilty to, and capital murder, which he claims he did not do. The teenage rapper was hoping for some good news in court today -- especially after he was found guilty of the robbery charges -- but instead of hearing that he may get an early release, the threat of life in prison just became even more real.

After the jury reportedly deliberated for four hours, Tay-K was found guilty of murder and he faces anywhere between five and ninety-nine years in prison. His sentence will be communicated shortly but as we wait to find out how much time the young man will get behind bars, his fans (and his haters) have been reacting online with fervor. The majority of folks are satisfied with the verdict, believing that after Tay-K released "The Race," he had sealed his own fate. Of course, he may end up getting a short sentence and if that's the case, there will be a bunch of unhappy people on the internet.

Check out some of the most popular responses to Tay-K's guilty verdict below and let us know if it's still Free Tay-K.