YSIV
- MusicLil Wayne's "Tha Carter V" Tops The Billboard 200, Logic Comes 2ndLil Wayne's "Tha Carter V" excels with the 3rd highest digital performance of all time.By Devin Ch
- MusicLil Wayne's "Tha Carter V" First Week Projections Are In & Weezy Reigns SupremeAll hail King Weezy. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicLogic's "YSIV" Production Credits: 6ix Earns MVP StatusLogic and 6ix put their musical chemistry on full display. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsLogic Proves Wu-Tang Clan Still Ain't Nothin To F With On "Wu-Tang Forever"Logic tries his hand at the Shaolin Style. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicStream Logic's "Young Sinatra IV" ProjectLogic drops off "YSIV" featuring Wale, Jaden Smith, the entire Wu-Tang Clan & more.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsLogic Drops Off 4th Installment In His "Young Sinatra" SeriesStream Logic's "Young Sinatra IV" featuring Wale, Jaden Smith, Wu-Tang Clan & more.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicLogic Reveals How He United The Wu-Tang Clan On "YSIV"Logic can officially cross this one off his bucket list. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicLogic Shares "Young Sinatra IV" Tracklist Ft. Wale, Wu-Tang Clan, Jaden Smith & MoreLogic shares the official tracklist for "YSIV."By Aron A.
- MusicLogic Fans Claim "YSIV" Is "The Best Album He's Ever Made"Logic lets the fans do the talkin'. By Mitch Findlay
- Music VideosLogic Keeps The Vibe Minimal In "Everybody Dies"Logic delivers some clean new visuals for "Everybody Dies." By Mitch Findlay
- MusicLogic Says Entire Wu-Tang Clan Is Featured On "YSIV" AlbumLogic is cooking for real.By Milca P.
- NewsLogic Ponders Existentialism On New Banger "Everybody Dies"Logic sets the tone for "YSIV" with the lyrically dexterous "Everybody Dies."By Mitch Findlay
- MusicLogic's New Single "Everybody Dies" Drops FridayLogic's upcoming single features a surprisingly macabre title. What does Bobby have in store for us?By Mitch Findlay
- MusicLogic Tweets His Phone Number & Offers Fans Chance To Be Featured On "YSIV"Logic's phone is probably blowing up right now.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLogic Unveils Intricate Hand-Drawn Cover For "Young Sinatra 4"Logic's album cover is a "simple throwback to the beginning."By Alex Zidel
- BarsLogic Announces New "Young Sinatra" Album On "YSIV Freestyle"Logic channels his inner Method Man on the impressive "YSIV" freestyle. By Mitch Findlay