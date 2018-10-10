young
- MusicG Herbo Looks Just Like His Son In Childhood PhotosThe Chicago MC and Yosohn's mother Ari Fletcher recently threw him a great birthday bash together.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GossipNLE Choppa Responds To Meagan Good Saying He's "Too Young" To Date HerThe Memphis MC didn't let those words stop him from doubling down on his love for Meagan, albeit in a cheeky way.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsLori Harvey Says That She "Almost Got Married Very Young"Lori Harvey revealed that she nearly got married when she was younger while speaking with Teyana Taylor.By Cole Blake
- Hip-Hop HistoryRick Ross Shares Rare Vintage Kanye West Photo From His New MemoirRoss' new memoir is finally here.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLeBron James Gasses Up Bronny Jr's Basketball Prowess Like A Proud DadLeBron sees a lot of potential in his son.By Alexander Cole
- NewsLogic Welcomes Silas To BobbyBoy Records With "Def 2 Ego" Debut SingleSilas will be hard-pressed to forget the momentous release of "Def 2 Ego" under Logic's BobbyBoy Records.By Devin Ch
- Music"Power Rangers" Actor Pua Magasiva, "The Red Wind Ranger," Found Dead At 38Pua Magasiva starred in the popular "Power Rangers Ninja Storm" TV spinoff.By Devin Ch
- MusicDesiigner's 22nd Birthday Sparks Weird Episode Between Jake & Logan PaulDesiigner celebrated his 22nd party in the company Chris Brown and a whole platoon of "male testosterone."By Devin Ch
- MusicWatch A Youthful Wiz Khalifa Bless The Studio In New "Behind the Cam" TrailerThe trailer for "Wiz Khalifa: Behind the Cam" ep. 2 is upon us.By Devin Ch
- MusicA Third R. Kelly Sex Tape Has Surfaced: Watch Live Press ConferenceCan it get any worse for Kells?By Karlton Jahmal
- SportsLeBron James Watches On As Zion Williamson & Duke Defeat Virginia 81-71The Duke Blue Devils refuse to buckle under pressure.By Devin Ch
- MusicKelly Rowland Shares Rare Throwback Photo & Open Letter To Her Childhood SelfThe singer's "Crown" comes from a place of self-love and inspiration. By Zaynab
- MusicCardi B Joins 10 Year Challenge With High School VideoThe rapper had a love for the stage even back then.By Zaynab
- MusicDrake Concert Footage From 2010 Sparks "Sexual Misconduct" DebateAn old video of Drake kissing and fondling a 17-year old in concert, is taking Twitter by storm.By Devin Ch
- Music"Surviving R. Kelly" Episode 1: Aaliyah's Marriage Forgery, & Dangerous PersuasionViewers reacted to a grim account of R. Kelly dealings with Aaliyah.By Devin Ch
- MusicChief Keef Reveals 4 Mystery Kids In Court Injunction Over "Child Support"Chief Keef pleaded his case against the judge, revealing 4 of 9 children with Cozart blood.By Devin Ch
- MusicA Young Donald Glover Randomly Appears In Beastie Boys Documentary From 2006Check out a young 21-year old Gambino at the Beastie Boys concert in a very rare occurrence.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicTupac Professes His Love For A Young Crush In Handwritten Love Letters Selling For $15KBuy a piece of Tupac history for a minimal fee. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicDrake Mourns The Loss Of A Young Fan: "You Know How Much I Loved You"The pair had met through the Make A Wish foundation.By Zaynab
- MusicBaltimore Rapper Nick Breed Who Campaigned For Nonviolence, Dead At 24Nick Breed was fatally shot in his hometown at the tender age of 24.By Devin Ch
- MusicTinashe Shares Throwback Photo Of 12-Year-Old Self To Celebrate Longest FriendshipWholesome content ahead.By Zaynab
- MusicChili Shares Throwback Picture Of Herself & Usher To Celebrate His 40th BirthdayTheir relationship is still growing strong.By Zaynab
- WrestlingJohn Cena On His Wrestling Career: "It Is A Young Man’s Game, I'm Old"Cena is 41 years old. By Karlton Jahmal