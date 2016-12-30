Yellow Tape
- NewsKey Glock Drops "Toolie" Ahead Of "Yellow Tape 2" ReleaseKey Glock drops off a final single to get fans through the last week until "Yellow Tape 2"By Taylor McCloud
- NewsKey Glock Flexes Hard On New Single "Da Truth"Ahead of "Yellow Tape 2" the Memphis rapper dropped off "Da Truth"By Taylor McCloud
- NewsKey Glock Shares Another Single, "I'm Just Sayin'", Off His Album Out FridayComes with a music video!By Noah C
- SongsKey Glock Lets The Masses Know Why They Should Call Him "Mr. Glock"Key Glock wants to be addressed formally as "Mr. Glock."By Dominiq R.
- NewsKey Glock Shares "Look At They Face" Single Off "Yellow Tape"A single off "Yellow Tape", which arrives at the end of the month. By Noah C
