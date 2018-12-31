year end
- Original ContentG Herbo Shares Update On Lil Bibby Project, Talks Wisdom From Jadakiss & Unreleased Miley Cyrus CollabG Herbo joins us for the latest edition of "12 Days Of Christmas" where he reflects on receiving words of wisdom from Jadakiss, working with Nicki Minaj, and performing alongside Miley Cyrus at Lollapalooza. By Aron A.
- Original ContentTop 40 Hottest Hip-Hop Songs Of 2020With 2020 coming to an end, we've collected forty of the hottest songs of the year, with cuts from Lil Baby, Eminem, Lil Wayne, and more. By HNHH Staff
- Original ContentTop 25 Hottest Hip-Hop Albums Of 2020We count down our top 25 hottest hip-hop albums of the strange and wild ride that was 2020.By HNHH Staff
- SportsJake Paul Talks Nate Robinson KO, Fighting Conor McGregor, & Praise From Mike TysonJake Paul speaks about his fight against Nate Robinson, his love of boxing, calling out Conor McGregor, impressing Mike Tyson & more for Day 3 of HNHH's "12 Days of Christmas."By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsBun B On The COVID Era: Megan Thee Stallion Shooting, Ice Cube's CWBA, Jeezy Verzuz Gucci & MoreWill Bun B run for Mayor of Houston? On the second day of HNHH's "12 Days Of Christmas," the Trill OG reveals his possible future in politics, details tutoring Pimp C, partying with BMF, and watching Gucci Mane and Jeezy make-up 15 years after witnessing the two record "So Icy."By Aron A.
- Original ContentKXNG Crooked Debates Verse Of The Year, Death Row's Legacy, & A Hypothetical 4-Way Slaughterhouse Verzuz BattleKicking off our brand new "12 Days Of Christmas" interview series is a conversation with the legendary KXNG Crooked, who opens up about the pandemic's impact on the rap game, the verse of the year, and which Slaughterhouse member would win a four-man Verzuz battle. Expect a brand new interview with a different figure in the hip-hop and pop culture landscape the next twelve days leading up to Christmas. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentHNHH's Top Users & Trolls Of 2019We take a look at what went down in HNHH's infamous comment section in 2019.By Rose Lilah
- GramCardi B Reflects On The Last Decade: From Stripping To SingingCardi B went from renting a studio apartment in the Bronx to owning her dream home.By Alex Zidel
- TVThe Best Of Netflix 2019Ring in the New Year with these critically acclaimed recommendations.By Michael Kaminsky
- Tech"And I Oop" Is GIPHY'S Top-Ranking Gif Of 2019 With More Than 419 Million ViewsWell deserved.By Lynn S.
- MusicJay-Z's Best Of 2019 Year-End Playlist Features Drake, J. Cole, & MoreHow closely does your taste align with Jay-Z's? By Mitch Findlay
- SportsTop 10 Best Athletes Of 2019Counting down the year's biggest names in the world of sports.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureThis Is The Unexpected Top Google Search Of 2019Disney Plus is making big strides.By Andrew Portnoy
- Original ContentTop 25 Hottest Hip-Hop Albums Of 2019We count down the 25 hottest hip-hop albums of 2019.By HNHH Staff
- NumbersXXXTentacion's Spotify Year-End Stats Prove His Iconic StatusXXXTentacion was streamed nearly 4 billion times in the last year on Spotify.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentTop 15 Hottest R&B Albums Of 2019As R&B finally begins to settle into a definitive era, we countdown the best ouputs of 2019.By Milca P.
- Original ContentTop 50 Hottest Songs Of 2019We count down our 50 hottest hip-hop and r'n'b songs of 2019.By HNHH Staff
- Original ContentDaBaby's Top 10 Best Features Of 2019As the year winds down, we take a look at DaBaby's prolific run of features and pinpoint out his top ten of 2019.By Robert Blair
- MusicDrake's "Scorpion" Was The Most Popular Album Of 2018Drake has the most popular album of the year for the second time.By Aron A.
- MusicEminem Had The Highest Album Sales In 2018Another dub for Slim Shady.By Aron A.
- Original ContentTop HNHH Trolls & Users Of 2018It's your favorite time of year.By Rose Lilah
- NewsUncle Murda Reflects On The State Of Hip-Hop In "Rap Up 2018"Uncle Murda delivers his yearly wrap-up, "Rap-Up 2018."By Rose Lilah
- Original ContentTop 30 Artists On HNHH In 2018We're revealing the top 30 most popular artists on HNHH in 2018. By Rose Lilah