XS Nightclub
- Pop CultureJamie Foxx & Diplo Perform "Gold Digger" At A Las Vegas Nightclub: WatchThe comedian also assisted with singing Tyga's "Rack City" later in the evening.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicVirgil Abloh Will DJ At His Own Residency In Las Vegas This SummerThe multitalented men's artistic director of Louis Vuitton and Off-White, will be DJ'ing at his own Las Vegas Residency.By hnhh
- MusicDrake Debuts $10 Million Dollar Las Vegas Residency At XS NightclubDRAAAAKE? By Aida C.
- MusicDrake Announces Sin City Residency At Wynn Las VegasThe rapper hinted about his "new home" back in January.By Erika Marie
- MusicDrake Signs $10 Million Las Vegas Residency Deal: ReportDrake will be spending a lot of time in Las Vegas.By Alex Zidel
- TechDrake Hints At Las Vegas Club Residency After Scoring $2 Million GigThe XS Nightclub in Vegas is rumored to have 12-show agreement with Drake over the next two years.By Devin Ch
- MusicDrake Set To Perform At 2019 Consumer Electronics Show Weekend In Las VegasDrizzy already has some big things ready for 2019.By Aron A.