xmas
- MusicKanye West Is "Satisfied" After Kim Kardashian's Christmas Party "Nip Slip"Kanye West speaks on Kim Kardashian's wardrobe malfunction with Kerwin Frost.By Alex Zidel
- MusicHere's How Everyone Celebrated Christmas: Young Thug, Cardi B & MoreEverybody spent the day with their family, enjoying some much-needed time off.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentMariah Carey Admits She Listens To Christmas Music "24 Hours A Day"Sounds about right.By Brynjar Chapman
- News24hrs Drops "24HRS B4 XMAS" With Wiz Khalifa, Ty Dolla $ign & More24hrs celebrates Christmas Eve with a few of his closest friends.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTyga Dresses Up As Santa & Makes Declaration: "I Got H*es"Rumor has it that Tyga is creeping in your house looking for cookies and milk.By Alex Zidel
- SocietySanta's Life "Is Empty," According To 6-Year-Old's Viral LetterSanta Claus is on the receiving end of this youngster's diss. By Matt F
- MixtapesIssuesGrafh dropped the single "Issues" of his new mixtape for the ladies due out on Christmas Day.By hnhh
- NewsKendrick Lamar Was Grand Marshal Of The Compton Christmas ParadeThe Compton mayor invited Kendrick Lamar and YG to participate in the city's annual Christmas parade. By Angus Walker
- NewsLebron JamesYo Gotti grabs Meek Mill for the "Lebron James" remix.By Trevor Smith
- NewsBlue ChristmasCheck out Snoop Dogg's cover of Elvis Presley's "Blue Christmas".By hnhh
- MixtapesFabolous "Soul Tape 3" TrailerWatch Fabolous "Soul Tape 3" TrailerBy Trevor Smith
- Music VideosMigos "Hannah Montana (Twerk Remix)" VideoWatch Migos "Hannah Montana (Twerk Remix)" VideoBy Trevor Smith