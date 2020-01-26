Wuhan
- RandomWuhan Holds Insane Pool Party With Thousands Of PeopleAn electronic music festival was held in Wuhan, China, where the coronavirus originated, packing in thousands of people in an open-air water park.ByAlex Zidel3.6K Views
- Random'Bat Fried Rice' Shirt Pulled From Lululemon, Company Issues ApologyLululemon pulled their "Bat Friend Rice" shirt that the public called racist toward Asian cultures amid the COVID-19 pandemic.ByErika Marie3.5K Views
- PoliticsWHO Denies COVID-19 Created In Wuhan LabWorld Health Organization asserts that coronavirus came from an animal and didn't escape a lab.ByAron A.2.4K Views
- RandomCoronavirus Death Toll In Wuhan, China Increases By 50% After RevisionChinese officials have revised the numbers of coronavirus deaths in Wuhan, adding 1,290 new deaths to the already reported 2,579.ByLynn S.3.7K Views
- Pop CultureCoronavirus "Patient Zero" Explains How She Contracted COVID-19A woman believed to be the first person to ever test positive for COVID-19 in Wuhan, China speaks out for the first time.ByAlex Zidel125.6K Views
- SocietyFrance Reports First Coronavirus Death Outside Of AsiaFrench officials have confirmed the first death outside of Asia caused by the Coronavirus.ByCole Blake952 Views
- SocietyFirst US Citizen Dies Of CoronavirusThe Coronavirus is continuing to get worse.ByCole Blake9.7K Views
- SocietyEighth US Case Of Deadly Coronavirus Found In BostonThe infection grows in the United States.ByCole Blake2.5K Views
- SocietyThird US Case Of Deadly Coronavirus Diagnosed In CaliforniaAnother case of the deadly disease has been discovered in the United States.ByCole Blake5.1K Views