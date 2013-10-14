what happened
- Original ContentWhat Happened To Kevin Rudolf?Kevin Rudolf played a major role in the fusion of Hip-Hop, pop, and rock at the turn of the 2010s. So why aren't people talking about him anymore?By Joshua Robinson
- Original ContentThe Rise And Fall Of Murder IncWe take a look at the history of Murder Inc, from its inception to its downfall.By Robert Blair
- Original ContentWhat Happened To Obie Trice?Long before Westside Boogie and Grip, Obie Trice was Shady Records' leading protege. Here, we take a look at where the Detroit rapper's momentum dropped off, and what's happened to him since. By Robert Blair
- Original ContentWhat Happened To Backpack Rap?We document the rise and fall of the subgenre known as backpack rap.By Robert Blair
- Original ContentWhat Happened To Dr. Dre & Ice Cube's "Helter Skelter" Album?Nearly three decades after its original announcement, we look at the fate of Ice Cube and Dr. Dre's long lost concept record, "Helter Skelter."By Robert Blair
- Original ContentWhat Happened To Pill?Almost ten years after his abrupt departure from Maybach Music Group, we track the meteoric rise and sudden fall of Atlanta's Pill.By Robert Blair
- Original ContentWhat Happened To Cory Gunz?After Lil Wayne's "6 Foot 7 Foot" catapulted the Young Money artist onto the global stage, we take a look at what's happened during Cory Gunz's 15-plus year career.By Robert Blair
- Original ContentWhat Happened To King Los?King Los was on the precipice of what seemed like a massive career, armed with both talent and a hip-hop mogul by his side, in the mid-2010s. We break down what's happened since then.By Robert Blair
- Original ContentWhat Happened To Kirko Bangz?The Houston rapper rose to fame following the success of his 2011 single "Drank In My Cup." What's he up to now?By Azure Johnson
- Original ContentWhat Happened To Honey Cocaine?The once-Tyga-affiliated rapper, Honey C, has been rather silent since 2015, apart from a release in 2018. Where is she now?By hnhh
- TVWhat Happened To Original TV Theme Songs?From "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" to "The Proud Family," where has original theme music for TV disappeared to?By Kemet High
- Original ContentWhat Happened To Azealia Banks?Tracing the dissolution of Azealia Banks to figure out where it all went wrong.By HNHH Staff
- Original ContentWhat Happened To August Alsina?We take a look at what's been going on with August Alsina since his initial break-out in 2012.By E Gadsby
- Original ContentWhat Happened To Rita Ora?Is Rita Ora her own worst enemy? By E Gadsby
- Original ContentWhere Is Pusha T? Tracking His Movement’s Since "Darkest Before Dawn"What happened to that boy?? Following one of the busiest men in hip-hop since the release of his last album.By Richard Bryan
- Original ContentThe Takedown Of Iggy Azalea: Where Did The "Fancy" Rapper Go Wrong?When will Iggy Azalea's rap career see new life? Do we even want it to?By E Gadsby
- Original ContentWhat Happened To Charles Hamilton?A decade after the rap blog era's crown prince first broke through, we're left looking back on his career with more questions and what if's than answers.By Harrison Tenpas
- NewsMaino Feat. Jadakiss "BTS Of 'What Happened'" VideoWatch Maino Feat. Jadakiss "BTS Of 'What Happened'" VideoBy hnhh
- NewsWhat HappenedJada jumps on to lend a nice feature on Maino's latest wondering about the state of New York hip hop called "What Happened."By Steve Kerry