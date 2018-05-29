wanda sykes
- Pop CultureWanda Sykes Answers If She Would Host Oscars Again: "Oh, Hell No"After co-hosting during the infamous Oscars slap moment, one time is enough for the comedian. ByErika Marie1440 Views
- Pop CultureWanda Sykes Is "Still Traumatized" By Will Smith Slap: "I Hope He Gets His Sh*t Together"During her recent comedy show, Sykes reportedly spoke about the Chris Rock incident and said of Smith: "F*ck him."ByErika Marie2.3K Views
- Pop CultureWanda Sykes Claims Chris Rock Apologized To Her At Oscars AfterpartySykes co-hosted the Academy Awards and called Smith's actions "gross" while detailing her conversation with Rock.ByErika Marie7.6K Views
- TVRegina Hall, Amy Schumer & Wanda Sykes To Host 2022 OscarsA trio of women will be hosting this year's Oscars.
ByJordan Schenkman1074 Views
- Pop CultureDon Cheadle Weds Brigid Coulter After Dating For 28 YearsThe couple shares two daughters together. Congrats!ByErika Marie7.4K Views
- Pop CultureKevin Hart Admits He "F*cked Up" Oscars Hosting Gig In New InterviewKevin Hart reflects on how problematic his old Tweets were and how he could have handled the Oscars hosting controversy differently. ByDominiq R.2.5K Views
- Music2 Chainz & Amerie Perform "Rule The World" On "Ellen"After the show, the pair posed for pictures with Amerie's son.ByErika Marie5.3K Views
- InterviewsWanda Sykes Hilariously Answers The Internet's QuestionsWanda Sykes has never been one to hold back.ByAida C.3.6K Views
- NewsJamie Foxx Flubs Line, Breaks Character On Live "The Jeffersons," "All In The Family" SpecialHe cracked jokes to get through the moment and caused others in the cast to laugh at his mistake.ByErika Marie15.7K Views
- EntertainmentWanda Sykes Jokes About Etiquette For White Coworkers In "Not Normal" Exclusive ClipListen to Wanda!ByChantilly Post2.0K Views
- EntertainmentWanda Sykes Announces New Netflix Comedy Special"Wanda Sykes: Not Normal" is coming soon.ByAida C.1.9K Views
- EntertainmentJamie Foxx, Kerry Washington & Wanda Sykes Star In "The Jeffersons" RemakeThe live television special airs May 22.ByErika Marie7.4K Views
- EntertainmentKat Williams On Tiffany Haddish Feud & Firearm Attack: "What Gun?" & RiddlesHow strange.ByZaynab6.0K Views
- TV"Roseanne" Cancelled By ABC After Roseanne Barr's Racist TweetsRoseanne Barr has finally crossed the line. ByMatthew Parizot10.1K Views