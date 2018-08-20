voter registration
- PoliticsLil Pump Didn't Register To Vote Despite Trump EndorsementLil Pump's foray into politics wasn't exactly a fruitful endeavor.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsKylie Jenner's Bikini Thirst Trap Results In 48K New Registered VotersKylie Jenner's thirst trap brought a 1500% traffic increase to Vote.org, resulting in 48,000 new registered voters.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsFrank Ocean Urges Public To Vote As He Denounces President Donald TrumpHe commented on watching Trump get "dragged out" of the White House "will be way more entertaining than these debates."By Erika Marie
- MusicPlayboi Carti & Others Offering Free Concert Tickets If You VotedThis is much more enticing than what a few other artists have done.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentBlac Chyna Encourages Fans To Register To Vote During Night OutBlac Chyna wants you to go out and register to vote. By hnhh
- EntertainmentElle Magazine Baits Readers To Vote Using Fake Tweet About Kim And Kanye WestElle Magazine's recent attempt to encourage its audience to vote met with overwhelmingly negative backlash.By hnhh
- PoliticsTaylor Swift's Post Reportedly Leads To A Massive Spike In Voter RegistrationSwift has previously opted to remain mum on political matters, but her recent post speaks volumes to her influence. By hnhh
- PoliticsRihanna Urges Followers To Register To Vote On "Extremely Crucial Day"Rihanna reminds fans that "there’s no greater responsibility than being in control of your future."By hnhh
- SocietyMTV To Launch Midterm Voter Registration Drive For Young People During VMA's"+1thevote" is meant to encourage young people to vote during the midterm elections.By Aron A.