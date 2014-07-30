visionary music group
- Original ContentLogic's Albums, RankedAs the world awaits the release of his next project, we delve back into Logic's catalogue and sort his studio albums from worst to best.By Robert Blair
- Original ContentCan Logic Regain His Footing In Hip-Hop?As he preps a spiritual sequel to his debut album, we examine whether Logic can overcome the groundswell of disdain that hip-hop has expressed towards him since 2017.By Robert Blair
- NewsLogic Introduces Silas To The World On "These Days"Silas and Logic borrow from Future and Kid Cudi in their new collaboration.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLogic Announces New Single Dropping This WeekThe title track off of Logic's upcoming project "Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind" is set to drop this week.By Aron A.
- MusicLogic Announces New Music, New Movies, New Books & More In 2019Logic is coming through with new everything this year.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLogic Unveils Intricate Hand-Drawn Cover For "Young Sinatra 4"Logic's album cover is a "simple throwback to the beginning."By Alex Zidel
- NewsLogic Drops Off His New Single "Overnight"Logic drops off his latest single & video for "Overnight." By Aron A.
- MusicLogic "44 More" Recording Process RevealedLogic gives an eye into the creation of his latest single "44 More." By Alex Zidel
- NewsLogic Snaps On His New Single "44 More"Logic drops off his new single "44 More." By Aron A.
- ReviewsLogic's "Everybody" (Review)Logic delivers a big sound "Everybody," but ultimately, is this album really for "Everybody"?By Richard Bryan
- NewsWoke The Fuck UpListen to Jon Bellion's new single "Woke the Fuck Up." By Angus Walker
- NewsWoodstockJon Bellion shares "Woodstock."By Patrick Lyons
- NewsLogic Freestyles On Tim WestwoodLogic stops by Tim Westwood's Capital Xtra show to drop a sick freestyle. By Angus Walker
- Original ContentOrigins: The Samples From Logic's Debut Album, "Under Pressure"Origins’ examines samples in Logic’s debut album, “Under Pressure” including N.E.R.D., Eazy-E, Bill Withers, and more. By Netzayet Itzea
- Original ContentCrew Love: Visionary Music GroupWith the release of Logic's debut album, "Under Pressure," just a week away, we've profiled him and every other signee of Visionary Music Group.By Patrick Lyons
- NewsBack & MoreQuESt drops "Back & More" as a loosie.By Patrick Lyons
- NewsQuESt "Searching Sylvan" DocumentaryQuESt details his new "Searching Sylvan" tape in a new documentary.By Patrick Lyons
- NewsQuESt Talks About Come Up & Possibility Of Collabing With LogicWe chop it up with QuESt for an interview about life before "Searching Sylvan" and life after.By Rose Lilah
- NewsJon Bellion "Carry Your Throne" VideoWatch Jon Bellion's new video for "Carry Your Throne."By Patrick Lyons
- Original ContentOn The Come Up: QuEStIn our 3rd installment of the recently resurrected On The Come Up series, we profile Visionary Music Group's own QuESt, straight out of Miami and about to drop the biggest project in his young career.By hnhh