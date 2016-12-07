velvet
- SongsFKi 1st Rebrands With "Velvet" Single1$t arrives with a new track.By Milca P.
- Music VideosJMSN Drops Off New "Explicit" VideoJMSN revisits "Velvet."By Milca P.
- Original ContentTop 15 Hottest R&B Albums Of 2018In an increasingly experimental musical landscape, here are the R&B efforts that stood out this year.By Milca P.
- MusicLil Wayne Songs From "Velvet" Sessions Leak OnlineTen of Lil Wayne's old songs have surfaced online.By Alex Zidel
- NewsStream JMSN's "Velvet" AlbumJMSN drops off a new 14-track project called "Velvet."By Kevin Goddard
- Music VideosJMSN Proves That "Talk Is Cheap" In New VideoJMSN drops off the official "Talk Is Cheap" video.By Chantilly Post
- MusicJMSN Announces New Album "Velvet" Dropping This Fall"Velvet" drops in September. By Kevin Goddard
- NewsJMSN Returns With New Self-Produced Single "Talk Is Cheap"Listen to JMSN's new single "Talk Is Cheap," off his upcoming "Velvet" project.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicMack Maine Announces New Lil Wayne Project "Velvet"Weezy season!By Danny Schwartz
- SneakersAir Jordan 11"Heiress" Release ProcedureEverything you need to know about the velvet 11s.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersRihanna x PUMA Velvet Creepers Releasing TomorrowAnother chance to purchase the "Shoe of the Year."By Kyle Rooney