U.S. Capitol
- PoliticsObama Pens Poignant Message About Jan. 6 Insurrection On 1-Year AnniversaryThe former president speaks on preserving the right to vote while calling out leaders who "are willing to fabricate lies and cast doubt" on the 2020 election.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsCapitol Officer Killed, 1 Injured After Suspect Rams Car Into Police Barricade: ReportThe Capitol building was placed on lockdown shortly after the heinous crime. By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureProud Boys Declared A Terrorist Group In CanadaThe far-right group is now labeled a terrorist organization in Canada.By Joshua Robinson
- PoliticsCapitol Evacuated & On Lockdown After "Security Threat"A rehearsal for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony at the Capitol was suspended because of an "external security threat" on Monday.By Alex Zidel
- RandomMore People Were Arrested For Protesting Breonna Taylor Than In Capitol RiotsThe new data from the Capitol police response strengthens the claims of a racist double standard. By Madusa S.
- PoliticsFBI Wants Help In Identifying Pro-Trump Rioters, IG Account Does The JobAn Instagram account has been rolling out the identities of dozens of people photographed rioting at the U.S. Capitol building yesterday (January 6).By Erika Marie