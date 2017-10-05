upcoming release dates
- MusicA$AP Rocky Teases "Testing" Release DateA$AP Rocky's new album is coming extremely soon.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentJared Leto To Star As Yakuza Member In Netflix Movie, "The Outsider"Jared Leto makes his Netflix appearance on March 9th. By hnhh
- EntertainmentJurassic World 3 Gets Release Date"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" picks June 22nd release date. Unnamed 3rd movie in the series also planned for 2021. By Devin Ch
- TVEverything We Know About "Atlanta" Season 2A wrap up of what we know of and expect from "Atlanta",Season 2. By Dhruva Balram
- MusicPost Malone & Ty Dolla $ign To Drop "Psycho" Single This FridayPost Malone and Ty Dolla $ign work together on the upcoming single "Psycho."By Alex Zidel
- MusicYG Announces New Album "Stay Dangerous"YG starting the year strong, announces new album "Stay Dangerous" is on the way.By Alex Zidel
- Entertainment"Deadpool 2" Releases New Trailer & Movie Poster With Usual Dose Of HumourRyan Reynolds unveils a new trailer and movie poster for the upcoming film "Deadpool 2."By Rose Lilah
- MusicJacquees Reveals Tracklist & Release Date For New EP Ahead Of "4275"Jacquees is gearing up for a new EP, "This Time I'm Serious," ahead of "4275."By Rose Lilah
- StreetwearMost Anticipated Sneakers Dropping In 2018These are the most lit sneakers that'll be arriving in 2018. Mark your calendars.Jordan Brand Unveils Spring 2018 CollectionBy Willie T. Plaza
- MusicJaden Smith Is Dropping A "SYRE" Follow-Up In 2018Jaden Smith is already working towards his next album drop. By Matt F
- MusicMick Jenkins Appears To Be Dropping “Another Mickstape” This MonthMick Jenkins looks to have the sequel to "The Mickstape" dropping sometime this month.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicTyga To Drop New "Bugatti Raww" Mixtape On October 23rdTyga is bringing us some new music very soon!By Matt F
- Original Content25 Most Anticipated Albums Right NowUpcoming Hip-hop and r'n'b albums to add to your calendar.By Vince Rick
- MusicYo Gotti Reveals Tracklist, Release Date For "I Still Am" AlbumYo Gotti is about to bring us another full-length project.By Matt F
- MusicT-Pain Says New Album "Oblivion" Will Drop In NovemberT-Pain has some new material dropping soon.By Matt F
- Original Content5 Things We Want From Tory Lanez's "Memories Don't Die"Here are some things on our wishlist for Tory Lanez's upcoming LP.By Matt F