trophies
- GamingPlayStation Updates: PS5 Teardown & Trophy ChangesAhead of the anticipated PlayStation 5 release, Sony shares a detailed hardware breakdown as well as an upcoming trophy system overhaul. By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentJennifer Lopez Says It's Over With Alex Rodriguez If He Does This One ThingAlex Rodriguez knows his limit and plays within it. By Chantilly Post
- Music VideosEasy Lantana "Trophies (Freestyle)" VideoWatch the new music video for Lantana's freestyle over "Trophies."By Rose Lilah
- NewsTrophies (Freestyle)Easy Lantana delivers a new freestyle over the "Trophies" beat.By Rose Lilah
- NewsTrophies (Freestyle)Slim Thug takes on the Hit-Boy produced hit "Trophies".By Kevin Goddard
- InterviewsHit-Boy Discusses Frustrations With "Trophies" Roll Out & "Alert"Hit-Boy talks to STASHED about Drake's "Trophies" record and his own record "Alert", which he reveals he made for Dr. Dre.By Rose Lilah
- NewsChildish Gambino Reveals Drake's "Trophies" Beat Was Originally For "3005"According to Childish Gambino, the "Trophies" beat was originally meant for him.By Trevor Smith
- NewsDrake Performs For Revolt Super Bowl PartyWatch Drake Performs For Revolt Super Bowl PartyBy hnhh
- SongsTrophies (Freestyle)Continuing his weekly drops, JD Era brings us his freestyle over Drake's "Trophies."By hnhh
- SongsTrophies (Freestyle)Nitty Scott takes on Drake's "Trophies."By Rose Lilah
- NewsDrake Performs "Started From The Bottom" & "Trophies" On SNLWatch Drake Performs "Started From The Bottom" & "Trophies" On SNLBy hnhh
- NewsTrophies (Remix)Bump Migos' new remix of Drake's "Trophies".By hnhh
- NewsTrophies [CDQ]Here goes the official CDQ version of Drake's "Trophies".By Kevin Goddard
- NewsTrophies [Rough Cut]Drake and Hit-Boy's highly anticipated track "Trophies" has arrived.By hnhh
- NewsDrake Previews More Of "Trophies" In ChicagoWatch Drake Previews More Of "Trophies" In ChicagoBy Trevor Smith
- NewsDrake Planning To Drop Five Unreleased Tracks Before Year's EndDrake is planning to release up to five unreleased cuts before the 2013 is up, including the highly anticipated "Trophies."By Rose Lilah
- NewsDrake Explains Why "Trophies" Didn't Make "NWTS," Says He'll Be Releasing It In FullDrake talks about the highly anticipated "Trophies" record with Hit-Boy, and why it didn't make the final cut of "Nothing Was The Same."By Rose Lilah
- NewsDrake Talks About Hit-Boy Produced "Trophies"Watch Drake Talks About Hit-Boy Produced "Trophies"By Rose Lilah
- NewsDrake Debuts "Trophies" At Barclays CenterWatch Drake Debuts "Trophies" At Barclays CenterBy Kevin Goddard