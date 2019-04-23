tristan thompson scandal
- TVKhloe Kardashian Reveals Tristian Thompson Knew He Impregnated Another Before SurrogacyThe reality TV star said that Tristan pressured her into a second child via surrogacy, but only after he knew he got someone else pregnant. By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsTristan Thompson's Lawsuit Against Alleged BM Maralee Nichols Dismissed By Texas JudgeTristan was trying to pay less in child support.By Thomas Galindo
- TVBlac Chyna Spills Opinions On KimYe Divorce, Tristan Thompson Cheating On Khloe & MoreThe reality star shared her thoughts on plenty of recent Kardashian news and talked future business plans. By Nancy Jiang
- Pop CultureTristan Thompson Paternity Accuser To Host Strip Club After Losing Libel SuitKimberly Alexander will have to cough up $50k to Thompson. By Madusa S.
- GramTristan Thompson's Alleged BM Claims She Was Hacked & Didn't Admit To LyingThe Kim Cakery saga continues. By Madusa S.
- RelationshipsKhloe Kardashian Threatens To Sue Tristan Thompson's Alleged BM: ReportKhloe's attorney fired off a cease-and-desist for harassment against a woman claiming Thompson is the father of her child. By Madusa S.
- RelationshipsSydney Chase Doubles Down On Tristan Thompson Cheating ClaimsTristan Thompson was seemingly exposed, once again, by cheating accuser Sydney Chase in a TikTok video.By Deja Goode
- TVKhloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson May Have Second Baby, According To KUWTK TrailerTheir daughter, True, is currently 2 years old. By hnhh
- Pop CultureKhloe Kardashian Possibly Back With Tristan ThompsonScott Disick seemed to spill the latest tea on Tristan and Khloe with an Instagram comment.By Isaiah Cane
- GossipTristan Thompson Hooked Up With Woman Claiming He’s Her Baby Daddy: ReportTristan Thompson's relationship with the woman claiming he fathered her child has been revealed.By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureKhloe Kardashian Blasts Tristan Thompson Pregnancy RumorsKhloe Kardashian goes off on Twitter to deny rumors that she is pregnant with ex Tristan Thompson's child.By Madusa S.
- SportsTristan Thompson Wishes Khloe Kardashian A Happy Birthday: "You Are The Most Beautiful Human"In the latest Kardashian news...By hnhh
- EntertainmentJordyn Woods Responds To Kim Kardashian Saying She Owes Her Success To KylieJust in case you haven't been "Keeping Up"...By hnhh
- SportsTristan Thompson Payed Ex Jordan Craig $112,000 Not To "See" Or "Date" AnyoneThe infamous womanizer tried to bribe his ex and baby mama whilst dating Khloe.By hnhh
- SportsTristan Thompson's OG Baby Mama Says Cheating Scandal "Forced [Her] Into Bed Rest"When they said Karma's a b*tch, they really meant it.By hnhh
- EntertainmentKylie Jenner Hints Bestie Split With Jordyn Woods With Deleted Photo: ReportKylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods might be parting ways for good. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentJordyn Woods Says She Was "Bullied By The World" During Tristan Thompson ScandalJordyn Woods was a guest speaker at a Nigerian festival.By Aron A.