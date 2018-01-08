tricks
- EntertainmentBoosie Badazz Bamboozled As Magician Turns Dove Into Popeyes Chicken TendersBoosie Badazz lets a magician run bandulo on his mind.By Devin Ch
- MusicKanye West Learns Skateboarding Tricks At Art Basel In MiamiKanye West expands his skillset. By hnhh
- MusicMac Miller Became "Lars" The Vaping Trickster On Parody Instagram Account: WatchHis vaping humor will make you smile.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentJimmy Kimmel Tricks People In Believing Christopher Columbus Is On Supreme CourtDespite being dead for 500 years, watch people on the street react to Christopher Columbus being nominated to the Supreme Court.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicTinashe Strikes Spread-Eagle Pose Resulting In Injury: "Sorry I Gave You A Black Eye"The singer's moves hit hard.By Zaynab
- TVA$AP Ferg, Iggy Azalea & More Set To Appear In Magic Show "Hip Hop Houdini"Fuse TV is unleashes a talented magician on unsuspecting rappers.By Devin Ch
- HNHH TVBig K.R.I.T Shares 5 Essential Beatmaking TipsBig K.R.I.T has some pearls of wisdom to share with all aspiring producers and artists out there on "How To Make A Beat." By Matt F