TrapStar Turnt PopStar
- MusicPnB Rock Campaigns For XXXTentacion Collab "Middle Child" To Hit #1What does it take to be number one? By Mitch Findlay
- Music VideosPnB Rock Takes Interstellar Trip With "Go To Mars" VideoPnB wants us to literally "Go To Mars" with this new video. By Aida C.
- MusicPnB Rock Makes First Top 10 Debut On Billboard 200 With "TrapStar Turnt PopStar"PnB Rock cracks the Billboard 200 top 10.By Milca P.
- NewsPnB Rock & NBA YoungBoy Look Back On Harder Times In "Take My Soul"PnB Rock calls on NBA YoungBoy for the deluxe version of "TrapStar Turnt PopStar."By Alex Zidel
- NewsLil Wayne Hops On PnB Rock's Deluxe Track "T-Shirt"PnB Rock keeps the rollout coming with some help from Lil Wayne.By Alex Zidel
- SongsPnB Rock & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Are Down To Upgrade You On "Put You On"PnB Rock and A Boogie link up once more.By Milca P.
- NewsPnB Rock & Tory Lanez Count "All These Bandz" On Their Summer-Ready BangerPnB Rock and Tory Lanez connect for a banger.By Aron A.
- MusicPnB Rock Explains Difference Between A TrapStar & A PopStar On "Breakfast Club"PnB Rock speaks on his maturation and how his new album came to life.By Alex Zidel
- NewsPnB Rock Partners With XXXTENTACION On "MIDDLE CHILD"PnB Rock says he recorded a few songs with the late rapper.By Erika Marie
- MusicPnB Rock's "TrapStar Turnt PopStar" Includes XXXTentacion & Tory LanezQuavo, Lil Skies, Lil Durk, and more will be featured on the album.By Alex Zidel
- NewsPnB Rock & Tee Grizzley's "Go To Mars" Gets Lost On The Philly FreewayPnB Rock and Tee Grizzley toe the line from the D to Illadel.By Devin Ch
- NewsPnB Rock & Lil Skies Link Up On "I Like Girls"PnB Rock & Lil Skies link up with a certified strip club smash.By Aron A.
- NewsTee Grizzley Joins PnB Rock On "What's That"PnB Rock teases fans while they await "TrapStar Turnt PopStar."By Devin Ch
- NewsPnB Rock Recruits Lil Durk, Tee Grizzley, & More For "The Throwaway$"A little something to hold the fans over until "TrapStar Turnt PopStar."By Alex Zidel
- NewsPnB Rock & Lil Skies Want To Know Where The "F**k U Think U Goin"PnB wants his lover to stay right here. By Karlton Jahmal
- NewsPnB Rock Drops Off New Single "ABCD (Friend Zone)"Listen to PnB Rock's new single "ABCD (Friend Zone)," off his upcoming "Trapstar Turnt Popstar" album.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicPnB Rock Confirms "TrapStar Turnt PopStar" Will Be A Double AlbumDon't blame Drake for PnB Rock's new double album.By Matthew Parizot