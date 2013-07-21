trap house
- EntertainmentT.I. Hosts "Lil Trap House" Exhibit In LA & Honors Nipsey HussleThe late Nipsey Hussle was honored at T.I.'s event. By Aida C.
- Music Videos03 Greedo, Shoreline Mafia and DJ Mustard Double Down With "Trap House" ClipThe new track also gets a new visual.By Milca P.
- MusicGucci Mane Splashes $1 Million On Keyshia Ka’oir's New Cracker Jack Ring60-carats for her precious pinky.By Devin Ch
- MusicGucci Mane Clinches 5th Top 10 Album With "Evil Genius"Gucci Mane extends his streak to 21 successive charting positions.By Devin Ch
- MusicKevin Gates Launches "House On Carolina" Escape Room In HollywoodKevin Gates reenacts his former trap house for his "House On Carolina" escape room.By Aron A.
- MusicOffset Shows Off Impressive Diamond Chain Collection, Motivating Fans To "Pipe It Up"Offset comes through dripping, showing off his diamond chain collection. By Chantilly Post
- Music2 Chainz' Iconic Pink Trap House Will Soon Be Destroyed: ReportThe landmark will soon be reduced to rubble.By Alex Zidel
- MusicT.I. Refutes Gucci Mane's Claim That He Invented Trap MusicT.I. has the receipts.By Matthew Parizot
- Music2 Chainz Brings A "Trap Wonderland" To The ATL For The Holidays2 Chainz is spreading that holiday cheer using what was formerly called the "Trap House." By Matt F
- Original ContentGucci Mane Vs. Jeezy: Who Had The Better Debut Album?Two of Atlanta's finest duke it out to see who had the better debut album.
By Matt F
- Original ContentTop 25 Best Gucci Mane Songs of All TimeWe narrow down Gucci Mane's top 25 best songs...of all time?By Milca P.
- Life2 Chainz's TRAP House Offers Free HIV Testing & More2 Chainz opens his doors for a good cause.By Matt F
- Music2 Chainz Responds To "TRAP" House Car Towing Incident With Lamborghini2 Chainz is unconcerned about the recent complaints.By Matt F
- NewsAzealia Banks Calls Out Katy Perry For "Trap House" ReferenceAzealia Banks isn't happy with Katy Perry's usage of the term "trap house."By Rose Lilah
- NewsGucci Mane Pens Letter To Fans On 10th Anniversary Of "Trap House"Gucci Mane writes to his fans on the tenth anniversary of his debut album. By Patrick Lyons
- Original ContentGucci Mane's "Trap House" EssentialsThe best songs from Gucci Mane's "Trap House" series.By Patrick Lyons
- NewsTrap House Jumpin Like Jordan [No Tags]The untagged version of Migos & Rich The Kid's recent collaboration, which will appear on Yung Dolph's upcoming "Trap Music" mixtape.By hnhh