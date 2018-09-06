tr3yway
- BeefWack 100 Is Banned From Brooklyn After 6ix9ine Interview, Says Billy AdoTr3yway co-founder Billy Ado says Wack 100 isn't allowed in Brooklyn after his 6ix9ine interview.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeTekashi 6ix9ine's Ex-Manager Shotti Wears Red Chain In New Prison PhotoShotti is still repping the Nine Trey Bloods from behind bars.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Federal Case: Defendant's Lawyer Says Client "Is Going To Trial"Anthony "Harv" Ellison wants 6ix9ine to prove that he was responsible for the alleged kidnapping and robbery in summer 2018.By Aron A.
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Trial: New Defendant Added To CaseA new suspect was introduced to the fold on Thursday.By Aron A.
- MusicA 6th Defendant Joins Tekashi 6ix9ine In Pleading Guilty Over Narco & Weapons ChargesYet another domino falls into place one day after the Feds ID'd the Barclays Center shooter.By Devin Ch
- MusicAnother Of Tekashi 6ix9ine's "Nine Trey" Associates Gets Identified By The FedsYet another Nine Trey Gangsta Blood gets thrown under the bus.By Devin Ch
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine's Tr3yway Countdown: A 5th Defendant Pleads GuiltyTr3yway affiliates are dropping like dominoes in the court of law.By Devin Ch
- Music6ix9ine's Ex-Manager & Lawyer Have A History Of Criminal Cover-Ups6ix9ine's lawyer was forced to reveal his service record before resuming his duties.By Devin Ch
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine May Be Cooperating With Feds: ReportTekashi 6ix9ine is reportedly no longer listed as a defendant in the official court indictment.By Devin Ch
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine's Ex-Manager Shotti Hires El Chapo's Lawyer: ReportTekashi 6ix9ine's former manager brings El Chapo's lawyer on board to his legal team.By Aron A.
- Music6ix9ine's Ex-Manager Shotti Hires A New LawyerKifano "Shotti" Jordan has himself a new legal representative.By Alex Zidel
- Music6ix9ine's Ex-Manager Shotti Parts Ways With His LawyerKifano Jordan needs some new representation.By Alex Zidel
- MusicSkinnyfromthe9 Explains His Association To Tr3yway & ShottiHe also speaks on his beef against NBA YoungBoy.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine's Case: Feds Have Proof Connecting Him To Robberies, EtcThe Feds have reportedly connected the dots in the 6ix9ine racketeering case.By Devin Ch
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Immediately "G Checked" Upon Transferring To New FacilityTekashi stands his ground against Crip inmates.By Devin Ch
- Music6ix9ine's Crew Took Credit For 50 Cent Video Shooting In Wiretapped CallA new wiretapped call has Mel Murda bragging about the music video shooting.By Alex Zidel
- Music6ix9ine's Inner Circle Conspired To Kill Him: Phone Calls SurfaceWiretap recordings of a conversation between Shotti and Mel Murda have surfaced.By Alex Zidel
- Music6ix9ine's Former Manager Shottie Pocketed $2.5M From Rapper: ReportShotti is possibly the person behind the missing $2.5M from 6ix9ine's tour money.By Aron A.
- Music6ix9ine's Manager Shottie Charged With Felony Assault In NYC Shooting Incident: ReportAfter turning himself in to authorities, Tr3yway Shottie has officially been charged for his alleged role in the NYC shooting last week.By Aron A.
- Music6ix9ine's Crew Reportedly Preparing For His Upcoming Prison SentenceTekashi69 will be sentenced in his criminal case today.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Hires Floyd Mayweather's Ex-Bodyguards For Security Team: Report6ix9ine is rolling around with new security that used to work for Floyd Mayweather.By Aron A.
- MusicFetty Wap Reportedly Signs With Tr3yway EntertainmentFetty Wap is reportedly joining Tekashi 6ix9ine at Tr3yway Entertainment.By Kevin Goddard
- Music6ix9ine Appears To Fire More Shots At Chief Keef In New Song Preview6ix9ine is trying to go 10 for 10 on the Billboard with his upcoming single, "STOOPID."By Aron A.