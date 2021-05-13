Top 5s
- MusicThe Alchemist Lists Hit Top 5 Producers Of All TimeThe Alchemist had a variety of styles on his best producers list.By Lavender Alexandria
- HNHH TVAzChike Reveals His Favorite Artists: Ice Cube, E-40, Sada Baby, & MoreAzChike lists Ice Cube, E-40, Sada Baby, and others in his Top 5 favorite artists.By Alex Zidel
- MoviesOffset Jim Can Quote "The Hangover" From Front To BackOffset Jim counts down his favorite movies, clothing brands, sneakers, and more on "Top 5s."By Alex Zidel
- MusicBoslen Breaks Down The Best Things To Do In Vancouver, Video Games, Movies & MoreBoslen shares some of the best things to do in Vancouver, his favorite video games, movies, and more on "Top 5s."By Alex Zidel
- HNHH TVRoc Nation's Bodega Flee Explains Club Scene In NYC & MiamiBodega Flee comes through for a new episode of "Top 5s" where he talks about the best things to do in NYC, the club scene in Miami, and more.By Alex Zidel
- Musicmidwxst Reveals He Got Into Music From "Roblox" On "Top 5s"Hyperpop rapper midwxst goes through his favorite video games, waters, and more on "Top 5s."By Alex Zidel
- SneakersWacotron Knew Steph Curry Was A Star Before The Rest Of UsWacotron reveals his favorite athletes, movies, sneakers, weed strains, and more on "Top 5s."By Alex Zidel
- MusicKB Mike Explains Why He Wants To Work With Polo G On "Top 5s"KB Mike lists off his best songs, the rappers he wants to collaborate with, and more on the latest episode of "Top 5s."By Alex Zidel
- MusicFoolio Reveals His Favorite Things: Chick-Fil-A, Fendi, Kevin Durant, & MoreFoolio stars in the latest episode of "Top 5s" where he reveals his favorite foods, athletes, clothing brands, and more.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJahmed Reveals His Favorite Wrestlers & Bigs Up His Hometown On This Week's Top 5sFor this week's Top 5s, Jahmed proves that he has an exquisite taste in wrestlers.By Alexander Cole