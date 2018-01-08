time's up
- SocietyMcDonald's Faces 25 Sexual Harassment Complaints Led By #MeToo MovementThe #MeToo movement expand past Hollywood.By Aron A.
- Entertainment"House Of Cards" Viewers Finally Find Out How Kevin Spacey's Character Is Killed OffFrank Underwood was murdered. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentAsia Argento Halts Sexual Accuser's Settlement, Debuts #MeToo "Phase Two"Argento thinks Harvey Weinstein is pulling the strings. By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyDonald Glover Narrates Time's Up PSA: "FAQs On Sexual Harassment"The movement against workplace assault recruits Donald Glover and Rashida Jones for an accessible new PSA.By Brynjar Chapman
- MusicBow Wow Defends Jamie Foxx After Sexual Misconduct AllegationsBow Wow isn't buying the allegations against Jamie Foxx.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentHarvey Weinstein Will Reportedly Be Charged With Sex Crime Upon SurrenderingHarvey Weinstein plans to turn himself in tomorrow.By Alex Zidel
- MusicR. Kelly Responds To Time's Up Boycott, Calls It A "Public Lynching"R. Kelly defends his innocence. By Matthew Parizot
- MusicR. Kelly Boycotted By Time's Up's Women Of ColorThe Time's Up movement joins the existing R. Kelly boycott. By Matthew Parizot
- EntertainmentAzealia Banks Still Wants To Sue Russell Crowe Over 2016 ConfrontationAzealia Banks still wants to take Russell Crowe to court over the 2016 incident.By Aron A.
- SocietyTaraji P. Henson Was Supporting, Not Shading Ryan Seacrest On Oscars Red CarpetHer words were taken out of context.By Milca P.
- EntertainmentCasey Affleck Withdraws As Best Actress Presenter At 2018 OscarsCasey Affleck will avoid scrutiny on Hollywood's biggest night. By Matt F
- EntertainmentJames Franco's Sexual Harassment Allegations Not "Fully Accurate" Says Alison BrieAlison Brie defends her brother-in-law during a new interview.
By David Saric
- EntertainmentScarlett Johansson Airs Out James Franco For Wearing "Time's Up" PinScarlett Johansson is the latest Hollywood star to call out James Franco.By Matt F
- EntertainmentJames Franco Accused Of Sexual Harassment By At Least 5 Women: ReportThe accusations against Franco continue to rise as more victims come forward. By David Saric
- EntertainmentAziz Ansari Celebrates Golden Globes Win With In-N-Out BurgerThe comedian commemorates his victory in modest fashion. By David Saric