- RandomKanye West's Artwork From 1995 Appraised For Thousands Of DollarsKanye West's artwork from back when he was a teenager was displayed and appraised for thousands of dollars on "Antiques Roadshow."By Lynn S.
- NumbersYoung & The Restless Star Kristoff St. John's Condo Sold For 314KMoving on can be hard to do.By Arielle London
- GramMark Wahlberg Warns Fans Of Scam; Claims Someone Got Catfished For $85KMark Wahlberg warns fans of a scam being ran in his name.By Kevin Goddard
- EntertainmentJennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Went To Strip Clubs Together Strictly For "Work"Pretty fun research project. By Chantilly Post
- MusicSmokepurpp Shows Off His "Insane Jewelry Collection," Drops $100K On Jesus HeadSmokepurpp drops a few thousand on some new bling.By Chantilly Post
- MusicR. Kelly Faces Imminent Jail Time If He Doesn't Post $160k In Child SupportR. Kelly is running out of funds and plausible alibis.By Devin Ch
- MusicOffset Shows Off Bag Of Cash, Says Money Is The Root To All EvilWhere you goin' with all that cash, Kiari?By Chantilly Post
- Music6ix9ine's Bail Petition Has Already Surpassed Its Goal Of 40K SignaturesTekashi's online support doubles in 24 hours.By Devin Ch
- MusicBusta Rhymes Sues Ex-Employee Who Pretended To Be Manager & Pocketed MoneyBusta don't play when it comes to his coin.By Chantilly Post
- MusicTupac's Unreleased Music Is Back In The Hands Of His Estate After 5-Year Legal Battle"Tupac Back."By Devin Ch
- MusicFoxy Brown Responds To NYFW Debacle: "We Were Handed A Handwritten, Undated, Check"Foxy Brown is decisively eloquent in her response to NYFW designer LaQuan Smith.By Devin Ch
- MusicR. Kelly Accused Of Trashing Two Mansions He Rented In AtlantaThe rental company wants $203,400 to realign both rental spaces.By Devin Ch
- MusicXzibit Shares Valuable Financial Advice After Paying Off $233K In TaxesXzibit is no longer in debt to Uncle Sam.By Chantilly Post
- MusicBobby Brown Prepared To Slap Kanye West Over Distasteful "Daytona" Cover"Something should happen to Kanye."By Devin Ch
- MusicAnderson .Paak Claims "Hundreds Of Thousands" Dr. Dre Beats ExistDr. Dre is as eccentric as you'd expect any gatekeeper to be.By Devin Ch
- MusicJhené Aiko Accused By Former Manager Of Pawning Off Over 50K In ExpensesJhené Aiko is embroiled in a potential fraud scenario involving her onetime manager.By Devin Ch
- MusicThousands Sign Petition To Get R. Kelly Dropped From SonyR. Kelly is still under attack.By Matt F