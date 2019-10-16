thinkpiece
- Original Content21 Savage's R&B Love Affair Is A Reflection Of The Evolved "Gangster Rapper"21 Savage's self-expression through singing denotes the duplicity of hip-hop and the evolution of the "gangster" rapper.By Michael Kawaida
- Original ContentFuture Is King Of Hit-Making For A Generation Transcending Genres And LabelsIs Future an R&B artist? By Michael Kawaida
- Original ContentRun The Jewels 3, Three Years Later: The Intangible Chemistry Of Killer Mike and El-PThree years on from gracing us all with the Christmas miracle of "Run The Jewels 3," we charted the incredible rapport between Killer Mike and El-P that brought their careers to unforeseen heights.By Robert Blair
- Original ContentJ. Cole's "2014 Forest Hills Drive": A Classic Without Features?J. Cole's third album celebrates five years. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentFamily Friendly Rap: Why The Sanitization Of Rap Is A ProblemAgainst the sanitization of rap music. By Sanibel Chai
- Original Content"Heartless": Analyzing The Weeknd's "Psychotic" New ChapterAmid a tonal shift and a new look, we examine what The Weeknd's "Heartless" and "Blinding Lights" represent going forward. By Robert Blair
- Original ContentIs R&B Music Having A Major Moment Right Now?Why is an r'n'b such an exciting genre right now?By Rose Lilah
- MusicPhonte Takes Issue With New York Time's Celebratory Drake ProfileWhen in doubt, cite Thom Yorke. By Mitch Findlay
- Original Content"The Fall Off": Is J. Cole Setting The Stage For His Masterpiece?J. Cole has created a grand vision for "The Fall Off."By Robert Blair
- Original ContentWhy Nicki Minaj's Feature Spree Is A Great Decision Nicki Minaj's recent decision to stick to feature spots is a great move for the rapper: here's why.By Kemet High
- Original Content21 Savage's 2019: An Exercise In RestraintIn the months since he was released from detention, 21 Savage has maintained a relatively low profile. Now, as he gradually begins to return to the fray, we examine why it was beneficial for The Slaughter Gang artist to do so.By Robert Blair
- Original ContentFrank Ocean's "DHL": The Independent JuggThe man known to rock "Worldnet" hoodies returns with an impressionist piece well-suited for the occasion. By Luke Hinz
- Original ContentLonely Child: Youngboy Never Broke Again & Rappers Growing Up In The SpotlightA look at the life and times of Youngboy, and how his music can help us understand him just as much as his actions.By Maxwell Cavaseno
- Original ContentWhen Hip-Hop's Protege-Mentor Relationships Turn SourWhy do so many relationships between advisors and students in hip-hop eventually implode?By Robert Blair
- Original ContentWas Slaughterhouse's Shady Records Debut Misunderstood?Seven years down the road, has Slaughterhouse's "Welcome To Our House" aged gracefully? By Mitch Findlay