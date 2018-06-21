The Witcher
- TV"The Witcher" Season 2 Trailer Shows Geralt & Ciri Taking On Monsters Side By SideNetflix has released an official trailer for the second season of "The Witcher."By Cole Blake
- TV"The Witcher" Season 2 Suspends Filming After Henry Cavill Suffers Leg InjuryCavill hurt his leg while on an assault course.By Karlton Jahmal
- Pop CultureKristofer Hivju Of "Game Of Thrones" Tests Positive For COVID-19Kristofer Hivju, known for his portrayal of Tormund Giantsbane on "Game Of Thrones," has tested positive for COVID-19. By Mitch Findlay
- TVNetflix's "The Witcher" Releases Massive 55-Song SoundtrackToss a coin to your witcher.By Cole Blake
- TVNetflix's December Additions: "Marriage Story," "The Witcher" & MoreNetflix looks to prove they're still top dog.By Cole Blake
- MoviesNetflix's "The Witcher" Starring Henry Cavill Debuts Trailer At San Diego Comic ConGeralt makes his debut. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment16-Year-Old "The Witcher" Actress Mya-Lecia Naylor Has DiedHer agency announced that she passed away earlier this month.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentSee Henry Cavill With Long White Hair In Netflix's "The Witcher"It looks pretty real. By Brynjar Chapman
- EntertainmentHenry Cavill Will No Longer Be DC Universe's Superman: ReportWill the British actor have to surrender the S on his Chest?By hnhh
- GamingHenry Cavill To Star In Netflix Adaptation Of "The Witcher" Video GameCavill asked, and now he shall receive. By Karlton Jahmal
- GamingHenry Cavill Interested In Playing Geralt For "The Witcher" Netflix ProjectCavill is a heavy gamer. By Karlton Jahmal
- GamingSteam Summer Sale Starts Today, Expect Crazy Discounts On Popular Games"Grand Theft Auto," "PUBG," "Elder Scrolls," and more are expected to get discounts. By Karlton Jahmal