The Real Housewives of Atlanta
- TVNeNe Leakes Sues Bravo, NBCUniversal For Ignoring Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Alleged Racism: ReportThe former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star claims the companies "violate federal employment and anti-discrimination law."By Erika Marie
- TV6ix9ine Links With "Real Housewives Of Atlanta" Star: "We Outside With No Security"The rapper enjoyed his time in Miami over the weekend.By Erika Marie
- TVKenya Moore & Porsha Williams War Over BLM Activism & Civil Disobedience"RHOA" co-stars Kenya Moore and Porsha Williams had a heated exchange recently over the latter star co-signing the infamous fight between "RHOP" castmates Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard while also being a BLM activist.By Keenan Higgins
- TVNene Leakes Laughs While Rumors Of "Real Housewives Of Atlanta" Firing SurfaceNene Leakes has shared laughing emojis and posted a photo of her chuckling over on her Instagram page, and it all comes at a time when reports surfaced that she's been fired from "The Real Housewives of Atlanta."By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsKevin McCall Says Eva Marcille's Current Husband Is "Being Used"Kevin McCall is continuing his social media tirade against ex Eva Marcille, this time claiming the "Real Housewives Of Atlanta" star is using her current husband Michael Sterling.By Keenan Higgins
- TVWendy Williams & NeNe Leaks Reconcile After January FeudWendy Williams and NeNe Leakes made amends over lunch on Sunday.By Noah C
- CrimeKandi Burruss Addresses Shooting At Her RestaurantKandi Burruss addressed the recent shooting that took place at her Atlanta restaurant, Old Lady Gang, on Friday with a heartfelt message to all those affected.By Lynn S.
- EntertainmentApollo Nida From "RHOA" Sent Back To Prison For Violating Halfway House RulesNida was released to a halfway house last week after serving five years in jail.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentTLC's Chilli & T-Boz Passed Up On The Real Housewives Of Atlanta Four Times"I'll end up going to jail for real."By Aida C.
- Entertainment"Real Housewives Of Atlanta" Star Eva Marcille Pregnant With Third Child: ReportA new bundle of joy is on the way. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentPregnant Porsha Williams & Fiancé Get A "You Are The Father" Gift From "Maury"The reality star is scheduled to give birth soon.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentMarlon Wayans Clowns Kim Zolciak On Instagram And She RespondsAnother comedian gets in trouble for making jokes. By Karlton Jahmal