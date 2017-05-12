The Plug
- NewsThe Plug & JAY1 Enlist Blueface For International Collaboration "Curvy"Blueface takes a trip to the UK. By Dre D.
- HNHH TVBeatStars Founder Abe Batshon Is Changing The Way Beats Are Sold: The PlugAbe Batshon speaks on helping artists like Tech N9ne, Macklemore, Royce Da 5'9" and more on "The Plug."By Alex Zidel
- HNHH TVThe-Dream Gives Us A Frat Party Analogy When Breaking Down Jay-Z & Kanye West "WTT" DynamicThe-Dream has one of the most iconic voices in music. Hear his stories.By Alex Zidel
- HNHH TVAlex Todd Ices Out Jay-Z & Rihanna With Their Most Expensive Watches; Hear His StoriesAlex Todd is a perpetual hustler. Learn about his story on "The Plug."By Alex Zidel
- MusicIce Cube Confirms Next "Friday" Film & Says "We Finished The Script"Are you ready for another "Friday" flick?By Erika Marie
- LifeEric Da Jeweler Worked From The Ground Up & Now He Ices Out 50 Cent & DiddyEric Da Jeweler speaks on his celebrity clients, his upbringing and the undying hustle.By Alex Zidel
- MusicElliott Wilson Breaks Down How To Curate The Perfect PlaylistElliott Wilson talks playlist curation, the art of the interview, and more. By Mitch Findlay
- InterviewsT.I. Talks Turning His Early Hustles Into The Grand HustleTHE PLUG INTERVIEW: T.I. breaks down his business ventures, his BET show - The Grand Hustle, real estate, street knowledge and more.By Aron A.
- InterviewsSacha Jenkins Talks The State Of The Culture, Co-Authoring Eminem's Bio & MoreTHE PLUG: OG journalist Sacha Jenkins speaks on executive producing "Rapture," the state of hip hop, co-authoring Eminem's bio & more.By Aron A.
- InterviewsTech N9ne's Strange Music Partner Travis O'Guin Details Their Struggles Coming UpTHE PLUG INTERVIEW: Strange Music's CEO Travis O'Guin talks their business model, Tech N9ne, Jay Rock & more on "The Plug."By Aron A.
- EntertainmentChris Tucker Reveals "Rush Hour 4'" Is In DevelopmentThe "Rush Hour" franchise has a new addition in the works. By hnhh
- InterviewsPost Malone's Manager Dre London On Discovering "Rockstar" RapperTHE PLUG INTERVIEW: Dre London breaks down his career beginnings, working with Post Malone and much more. By Aron A.
- InterviewsTunecore CEO Scott Ackerman Talks How Artists Can Get Paid & MoreTHE PLUG INTERVIEW: Tunecore CEO Scott Ackerman breaks down his business. By Mitch Findlay
- InterviewsDJ Whoo Kid on 50 Cent Come-Up, Pretending to be Diddy's DJ & MoreTHE PLUG INTERVIEW: DJ Whoo Kid chops it up about living next to LL Cool J, his current relationship with 50 Cent, Whoolywood Shuffle & more.By Aron A.
- MusicCharlamagne Tha God Speaks On Joe Budden's Constant Dislike Of The YouthCharlamagne Tha God doesn't "wanna be the grinch that stole hip-hop," as he discusses Joe Budden's oft-disgruntled nature.By Rose Lilah
- MusicCharlamagne Tha God: "Y'all Would Hate Tupac If Tupac Was Alive Right Now"Charlamagne Tha God speaks on his perception of 21 Savage, and letting the youth be the youth: "You just never know who these young guys are gunna be."By Rose Lilah
- TVCharlamagne Tha God Details His Radio Come-Up, Most Memorable Interviews & MoreTHE PLUG INTERVIEW: Charlamagne Tha God discusses his grind, The Breakfast Club, his day-to-day routine, The Brilliant Idiots, Joe Budden and so much more.By Rose Lilah
- InterviewsAdam22 On Lil Pump, No Jumper Podcast Stories & MoreTHE PLUG INTERVIEW: No Jumper podcast creator Adam22 breaks down his workflow, his affiliation with Lil Pump and more.By Rose Lilah
- InterviewsDJ Envy On Mixtape Era Hacking, Least Favorite Breakfast Club InterviewTHE PLUG INTERVIEW: DJ Envy details his story, while we gear up for his new album "Just a Kid from Queens."By Rose Lilah
- NewsThe Plug [Album Stream]Out a few hours earlier than expected, stream Gunplay's new album "The Plug."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsPatienceGunplay takes us back to the eighties.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicGunplay Announces "The Plug" AlbumGunplay gears up to drop his second studio album.By Jonathan Carey